2019 Outlook: Marlon Mack
2019 fantasy player outlook for Marlon Mack, RB, IND
The Case For: Mack is the lead back on a very good offense, and Andrew Luck has made less talented backs Fantasy relevant in the past. There are not a lot of backs left at this point in the draft who have a legitimate shot at double-digit touchdowns, and Mack already did that in 12 games last year. ... The Case Against: There are durability concerns for sure. Mack has already missed significant time due to injury, and it's unknown whether he can actually handle a true feature role over 16 games. Also, even though he's the Colts' lead back, he's not likely to get a feature role with Nyheim Hines there. That will hurt Mack's value in PPR league because he only had 17 catches last year.
