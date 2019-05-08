2019 Outlook: Quincy Adeboyejo

2019 fantasy player outlook for Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, BAL

Quincy Adeboyejo is expected to compete for playing time in camp this summer with the Ravens. He had zero preseason and regular-season catches as a rookie in 2018. Until he's a serious candidate for stats, Fantasy bosses can look elsewhere for deep sleepers.

