2019 Outlook: Robby Anderson
2019 fantasy player outlook for Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ
The Case For: Anderson has already been a top-25 receiver once in his career and looked like one again after he formed a bond with Sam Darnold. On a team full of slot receivers, Anderson stands out as the big-play threat, and he's hinted this offseason that the Jets plan on using him as a more complete receiver instead of just sending him deep on every snap. If Sam Darnold takes a step forward in his sophomore season, Anderson figures to be the main beneficiary as the No. 1 receiver in New York. ... The Case Against: The only receiver we saw put up big numbers under Adam Gase in Miami was Jarvis Landry, and it's hard to imagine a receiver less like Anderson than Landry. The Jets signed Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder in the offseason, which will put a serious dent in Anderson's target upside. He looks like a very good third receiver in best-ball leagues, but he'll be maddening to own in a league where you have to choose when to start him.
