2019 Outlook: Sam Darnold
2019 fantasy player outlook for Sam Darnold, QB, NYJ
Sam Darnold has the chance to be a sleeper Fantasy quarterback this season in his second year in the NFL. He's gets what should be an upgrade in his coach (Adam Gase) and his weapons (Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder), which should help him build off his rookie campaign. In 2018, Darnold only scored 20-plus Fantasy points in four of 13 games (he missed three due to a foot injury), but two of those came in the final three outings of the year. With Bell and Crowder joining Robby Anderson, Chris Herndon and Quincy Enunwa, Darnold should have reliable targets to help him improve. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option as the season goes along.
