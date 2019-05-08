2019 Outlook: T.Y. Hilton

The Case For: Hilton is the No. 1 receiver on a team with a very good offense and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Despite missing two games in 2018, he still finished the season as the No. 14 wide receiver in Fantasy. Hilton may actually benefit from the arrival of Parris Campbell, who the Colts drafted in the second round. On a week-to-week basis, Hilton has enormous upside. ... The Case Against: Hilton battled through a variety of ailments in 2018 and will turn 30 during the 2019 season. While his injury risk may only be slightly increased, he also has a quarterback whose major shoulder injury cost him the 2017 season. Even if they stay healthy, Hilton's upside seems to be limited by Luck's propensity to look to anyone else in the red zone. The star receiver has never scored more than seven touchdowns and he hasn't topped six since 2015.