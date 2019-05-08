2019 Outlook: T.Y. Hilton
2019 fantasy player outlook for T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
The Case For: Hilton is the No. 1 receiver on a team with a very good offense and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Despite missing two games in 2018, he still finished the season as the No. 14 wide receiver in Fantasy. Hilton may actually benefit from the arrival of Parris Campbell, who the Colts drafted in the second round. On a week-to-week basis, Hilton has enormous upside. ... The Case Against: Hilton battled through a variety of ailments in 2018 and will turn 30 during the 2019 season. While his injury risk may only be slightly increased, he also has a quarterback whose major shoulder injury cost him the 2017 season. Even if they stay healthy, Hilton's upside seems to be limited by Luck's propensity to look to anyone else in the red zone. The star receiver has never scored more than seven touchdowns and he hasn't topped six since 2015.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...