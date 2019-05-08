2019 Outlook: Tavon Austin

2019 fantasy player outlook for Tavon Austin, WR, DAL

Tavon Austin is back with the Cowboys this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Austin will be the No. 5 receiver at best in Dallas behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb and Allen Hurns, but the Cowboys will obviously lean on Jason Witten and Ezekiel Elliott as well. Austin has limited upside, and he's not worth drafting in most formats.

