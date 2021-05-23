With the season expanding to 17 games, there's plenty to contemplate as you start your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. We've seen old faces land in new places this offseason, with the likes of James Conner, Phillip Lindsay, Marvin Jones and Hunter Henry finding new homes. Where should every veteran and rookie be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Should you prioritize new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry as part of your 2021 Fantasy football strategy? What about new Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones? Before you begin your search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts:

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: The No. 1 overall pick from the 2020 draft would have been in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year had he not suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. Burrow showed promise in a Bengals offense that was devoid of weapons and posted a 7:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last four games. Burrow ranked ninth in the NFL in passing yards per game (268.8) last year and now will be reunited with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who was Cincinnati's first-round pick. Add in Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and a healthy Joe Mixon, and Burrow has the tools in place to recapture his collegiate success.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals' decision to let running back Kenyan Drake depart in free agency tells you what they think about Edmonds. In his third season, Edmonds posted 850 yards from scrimmage in a non-featured role, averaged more yards per carry (4.6) than Drake (4.0), and finished seventh among running backs in catches (53). The 2021 Fantasy Football Draft Bible compares him to Austin Ekeler, saying Edmonds should supply RB2 value in what projects to be a potent Cardinals offense.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: The speedy receiver posted 41 receptions for 560 yards and four touchdowns last season while splitting time with DeMarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins, opposite Tyreek Hill. Watkins is now in Baltimore and Hardman's 4.33 40-yard-dash speed should be unleashed in Andy Reid's offense. It was just two years ago that Hardman led the NFL with 20.7 yards per reception, and with so much attention focused on Hill and Travis Kelce, Hardman should feast off single coverage. Wide receivers are known for making a big leap in Year 3, so don't be surprised if this is the breakout season for the 2019 second-rounder.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.