In Montgomery's breakout 2020 season, he was an easy top-10 running back in all formats. With the return of Tarik Cohen, there's enough uncertainty that you should draft Montgomery as a mid-range No. 2 running back no earlier than the back half of Round 3. Without Cohen, Montgomery saw his role in the passing game blossom, more than doubling his catches per game. We expect Montgomery to give some, if not all, of that increase back for as long as Cohen stays healthy.