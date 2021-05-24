Stafford was dealt to the Rams this offseason and the new surroundings offer both intrigue and risk. Stafford remains a high-end No. 2 quarterback, best drafted in the double-digit rounds of one-quarterback leagues. Assuming he takes to Sean McVay's system, he could flourish with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and DeSean Jackson in the receiving corps. While Stafford's 2020 was a bit of a letdown, it's worth recalling the upside he flashed in 2019 when he was on pace for nearly 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns before suffering a back injury that cost him the rest of the season. In Dynasty, Stafford is more of a mid-range No. 2 quarterback, as age and injuries begin to impact his value in that format.