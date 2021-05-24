Trey Lance has the potential to take Kyle Shanahan's offense to the next level, but it's expected to be a while before he gets there. A starter for just 17 games at North Dakota State, Lance is famously known for a 2019 season that featured 28 passing touchdowns, 14 rushing touchdowns, 1,100 rushing yards and zero interceptions. He's a bright guy with excellent size, arm strength and athleticism, but his footwork and body mechanics need refining, which should hopefully improve his mid-range and deep-ball accuracy. Fantasy managers have learned to crave quarterbacks who are willing to pick up chunks of yards via the run, and Lance is exactly that. He's expected to watch from the sideline until the Niners deem him ready to play, which might not be until the back-half of 2021, so he's probably not going to get picked in typical seasonal one-QB leagues. Expect him to get snagged late in Superflex redraft and two-QB formats. Lance is projected as a mid-round pick in start-up dynasty leagues and is an easy top-15 choice in rookie-only drafts.