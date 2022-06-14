Montgomery remains a top-15 Fantasy running back based on the anticipated workload he'll get again this year with the Bears, but his upside is capped by the Bears' porous offensive line, a projected low-scoring offense, and the potential of teammates taking some of his rushing work away. Chicago's front five is rated among the worst in the league, particularly at both tackle spots -- we could see that become a problem right away in opening matchups against the 49ers and Packers. The offense in general lacks firepower, making it easier for defenses to scheme against, and even though running the ball will be a big staple, there's worry that both quarterback Justin Fields and talented second-year runner Khalil Herbert could keep Montgomery from hitting his ceiling. That being said, Montgomery averaged the eighth-most total touches per game among running backs last year and scored the 15th-most PPR points per game. He's put up at least 265 touches in each of his three seasons, including at least 3.2 receptions per game in each of his last two. Montgomery definitely has appeal to help in Fantasy, but doesn't carry the same upside as a lot of backs in the Round 2 or 3 range.