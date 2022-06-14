Once it's clear Gronkowski will return to football activities, hopefully with the Buccaneers, he'll be worthy of a Round 7 or 8 pick. He's been a top-13 tight end on a PPR per-game basis over his two seasons with Tampa Bay, including third-best in 2021. He still carries injury risk but has a good track record of productivity and should come at a pretty good bargain on Draft Day. Of course, if it's not clear he'll be back, or if he announced his retirement, Fantasy managers can begin a new quest to find a different tight end.