Running back by committee is a term you hear thrown around a lot during the NFL preseason, so sorting out how running back work will be divided up is one of the most pressing questions every year in Fantasy football. Which running backs can you rely on in the 2023 Fantasy football RB rankings and who should you avoid? Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson has been the third running back off the board according to 2023 Fantasy football ADP behind Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler, but can the Texas product live up to the hype this early in his career?

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

The 2023 guide ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues and also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible features a breakdown of running back committees, including:

Baltimore Ravens

RB1: J.K. Dobbins

RB2: Gus Edwards

RB3: Justice Hill

RB4: Keaton Mitchell

Dobbins has been productive on the ground whenever he's had the chance, but he's missed 11 games due to injury and makes almost no impact in the passing game. Meanwhile, Edwards is a proven short-yardage and goal-line specialist, but offers next-to-no big-play potential. Add in the presence of Lamar Jackson, and it's difficult to trust either in a starting capacity.

"Dobbins and Edwards were only really healthy together down the stretch when the Ravens were missing Lamar Jackson, so it's hard to know what the intent of the backfield split is once everyone is healthy. Plus, new offensive coordinator Todd Monken could settle on a workhorse back or continue Baltimore's tradition of splitting looks," White said. "With so much unknown about the state of the backfield, be sure not to reach too far for Dobbins in case the makeup of this depth chart gets shaken up."

Buffalo Bills

RB1: James Cook

RB2: Damien Harris

RB3: Latavius Murray

RB4: Nyheim Hines

"Cook was never projected to be a bell-cow back coming out of college and he received about seven touches per game as a rookie. While he may sit atop the depth chart, he's not going to receive the touch volume of most other RB1s unless he's undergone a transformation this offseason," White told SportsLine.

"Harris is the leading candidate to split time with Cook, and the majority of his Fantasy value comes from scoring 15 rushing TDs with the Patriots two years ago. He had just five scores in his other two seasons seeing work, so it's hard to trust him as a goal-line presence for Buffalo." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

