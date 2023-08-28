It's becoming more commonplace for late-round draftees to make impacts as Fantasy football rookies. Seventh-rounders Brock Purdy and Isiah Pacheco made their presence felt in 2022, while sixth rounders Elijah Mitchell and Khalil Herbert came from the 2021 draft class. As you continue your 2023 Fantasy football draft prep, which late-round rookies should be on your radar? While most can probably be grabbed from your Fantasy football waiver wire, a few could be worth a flyer at the end of your Fantasy football drafts 2023. One of those players could be Rams sixth-rounder Zach Evans. He ranked second in yards per carry at TCU (2021) and first in the stat at Ole Miss (2022). Cam Akers doesn't have the trust of the entire Rams coaching staff after last year, so could Evans be a player to move up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans: Spears led the NCAA with 21 touchdowns last season with Tulane. He never averaged under 6.0 yards per carry during his four-year career, and his 6.9 rushing average in 2022 was ninth-best in the nation. The third-round rookie then ran for 89 yards on 13 attempts (6.84 ypc) in his first two preseason games and could be the first man up if Derrick Henry is sidelined.

"Spears enjoyed a highly productive four-year career at Tulane and finished with the second-highest marks in the rookie class in EPA per rush, yards per attempt, and yards after contact per rush," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He also ranked fourth in avoided tackle rate and explosive rush rate. As a rusher, Spears is among the best in the class."

DeVon Achane, Miami Dolphins: Achane was explosive at Texas A&M, leading the conference with 7.0 yards per attempt in 2021 and then rushing for over 1,100 yards in 2022. But at just 188 pounds, he will be the lightest RB in the NFL, and there isn't a great history of backs of that size excelling at this level. Also, despite being a third-round pick, he's buried on Miami's depth chart as the No. 5 running back. Given his lack of size, and the number of RBs ahead of him, Gibbs isn't including Achane on any of his Fantasy teams.

"When I consider Achane's data and watch his film, I don't see a player who is likely to be a historic outlier, and that's what he needs to be worth drafting in Fantasy at his size," Gibbs told SportsLine. "I hope that he's a fun player who adds yet another game-breaking speed threat to Miami's video-game-like offense, but any long plays that he breaks won't come as a member of my Fantasy teams. He's the rookie RB who I have the least exposure to from the 2023 class." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

