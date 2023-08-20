The next three weeks leading into the NFL Kickoff Game between the Chiefs and Lions will feature plenty of Fantasy football 2023 drafts. Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott have both been centerpieces of Fantasy football teams over the last several years, but both were without a team until signing one-year contracts last week. Where should both be in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Both signings will shake up their teams' depth charts, but having a reliable set of Fantasy football tools that can help you make heads or tails of every NFL running back committee can give you an advantage.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, be sure to see what the 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2023 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes the top 2023 Fantasy football advice, including:

Draft D/STs for now, not later: Except in rare occasions where there's extreme value to be found, you'll want to draft your D/ST and your kicker with the final two picks in your draft. However, even though landing a stud at either position can be a huge help, you'll want to focus on matchups.

"Once you start to get late in the draft, the pressure will start to mount to beat the competition to the punch for the top D/ST. Don't fall for it. The best D/ST for a full season is irrelevant and largely unpredictable anyway," White told SportsLine. "The Patriots, who blew away the field at the position last year, aren't even being drafted in the top three at the position on average. And a large part of that is their schedule, with a brutal opening-week matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles."

Don't draft to trade: Fantasy football trades can help you build a championship roster, but in a league with competitive and competent managers, there's also significant risk in the trade market. With that in mind, drafting players specifically because you think they might have trade value down the road is more a hindrance to building depth than an aid.

"Invariably you'll see a manager take a backup QB or backup TE too early with the thinking that they'll be able to flip that asset for a better player at some point in the season. But unless that backup becomes a breakout player, it's going to be hard to sell him to a group of managers who already weren't that high on that player before the season," White said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2023 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player has massively-inflated numbers and could completely sink your playoff hopes if overdrafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.