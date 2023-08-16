While quarterbacks are the key piece on most Super Bowl rosters, they are not necessarily a priority with early 2023 Fantasy football picks. Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts are going to be high in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, but many owners will target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers in later rounds. Broncos veteran Russell Wilson is coming off another disappointing season, finishing as one of the Fantasy football busts in 2022. The 34-year-old is entering his first campaign under head coach Sean Payton and has weapons like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton to work with, making him a potential sleeper to target during your Fantasy football draft prep.

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, including:

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet: He saw his production skyrocket when he transferred from Michigan to UCLA in 2021, finishing third among all running backs in Pro Football Focus rushing grade. He put together a strong 2022 campaign as well, improving as a receiver out of the backfield. Charbonnet can double as a rusher and receiver, with his three-down ability giving him a chance to make an immediate impact as a rookie.

"Charbonnet should at least be the more effective runner near the goal line and potentially as a receiver, so even if he doesn't lead the team in rushing attempts, he could have a shot to finish as the RB18 or better," White told SportsLine.

Texans WR Nico Collins: Collins dealt with a lingering foot injury down the stretch of the 2022 regular season, ultimately getting shut down when he was placed on injured reserve. He has yet to break the 500-yard mark during either of his first two seasons, but his quarterbacks during that span have been Davis Mills, Tyrod Taylor, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. C.J. Stroud could be an upgrade, and he is also working under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

"The Texans' three leading receivers ahead of Collins last year were Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore and Jordan Akins, and none remain with the team. Collins has just as good a chance as anyone to emerge as Houston's WR1 here," White said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

