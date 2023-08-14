Having viable 2023 Fantasy football rankings at your disposal is a must before you go on the clock. Even with more leagues adopting PPR formats that add value to wide receivers, depth at running back is still a critical element of any successful 2023 Fantasy football strategy. However, the changing nature of the position has created a new emphasis on running backs who catch passes out of the backfield. Jerick McKinnon only rushed for 291 yards and a score last year, but his 56 catches for 512 yards and nine receiving touchdowns made him one of the Fantasy football sleepers. Which receiving backs might bring value in the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and how should you approach your upcoming drafts?

Which receiving backs might bring value in the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and how should you approach your upcoming drafts?

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: "Taylor was the highest-profile bust of last year, entering the season as the consensus No. 1 overall pick and then finishing 18th in points per game at his position," White told SportsLine. "The market is expecting him to bounce most of the way back by putting him at the Round 1-2 turn on average, but what's the reason for that? QB play might not be much better in Anthony Richardson's first season, and the offensive line probably isn't going to be a whole lot better, either."

Taylor is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is the latest in a lengthening line of recent running backs to reach an impasse with the team that drafted him. He's also expressed issues with how the team has handled the ankle injuries that have plagued him since the start of 2022 and has left training camp to rehab on his own. He's requested a trade and those are all red flags for a potential first-round pick.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: A three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans, Watson missed the entire 2021 season and was traded to the Browns the last offseason. The NFL suspended him an additional 11 games in 2022 after conducting an investigation into those allegations and he finally debuted for Cleveland in Week 13.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: A three-time Pro Bowler with the Texans, Watson missed the entire 2021 season and was traded to the Browns the last offseason. The NFL suspended him an additional 11 games in 2022 after conducting an investigation into those allegations and he finally debuted for Cleveland in Week 13.

"There are no two ways about it -- Watson was terrible last year after finally finishing his suspension and getting back on the field, finishing 25th in points per game at the QB position," White told SportsLine. "Sure, he had to knock off some rust, but it's not like he didn't have time to learn the offense in the offseason prior to his suspension. I feel that at best Watson lives up to his draft price, and at worst he's down around 25th in PPG again."

