Kickers and defenses are the most overlooked positions in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings, with many owners choosing to stream them throughout the season. However, it is still important to develop a 2023 Fantasy football strategy for those positions before making your 2023 Fantasy football picks. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been sitting atop the Fantasy football kicker rankings for several years, but there are other options as well. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has made more than 90% of his field goals since joining the team in 2019, and Atlanta's offense could be even better this year. There are 2023 Fantasy football breakouts at every position, including defense and kicker. Which players should you target with your 2023 Fantasy football lineups?

Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific 2023 Fantasy football rankings that can help you identify potential 2023 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, be sure to see what the 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2023 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it also reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts; breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs; tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2023 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2023 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers, including:

Colts QB Anthony Richardson: Richardson enters the league with plenty of upside, joining an offense that already features Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce as vertical threats. His pairing with new head coach Shane Steichen is a recipe for success as a high-upside sleeper. Richardson has been taking all of the starting reps in training camp and is set up for Fantasy success from the get-go.

"The value he's expected to provide on the ground could help get him to a QB7 finish, and it's possible the light comes on as a passer as well," White told SportsLine.

Eagles RB Rashaad Penny: Penny signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, putting him in the conversation to be the team's early-down lead back. He averaged over six yards per carry in five games before getting injured last year, ranking second among running backs in rushing percentage that resulted in 10-plus yards. His only game with fewer than 54 rushing yards came against the 49ers, who wound up being the top rushing defense in the league.

"The problem is that he hasn't been able to stay on the field enough, playing just 18 games over the last three years," White said. "But the year he does manage to play 15-17 games has a chance to be special, especially if it comes this year behind an elite Eagles offensive line with room to run against taxed defenses." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2023 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player has massively-inflated numbers and could completely sink your playoff hopes if overdrafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.