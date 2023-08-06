Jets fans can rejoice that they'll get more than just a one-year rental from Aaron Rodgers after the four-time MVP agreed to a two-year contract. With Rodgers sticking around until 2024, he gains more value in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for dynasty leagues. Jets fans are focused only on this upcoming year and how Rodgers can elevate the team's young players, like Garrett Wilson, who should be one of the top wideouts taken with 2023 Fantasy football picks. It took Davante Adams five years to post his first 1,000-yard season with Rodgers, a feat Wilson did as a rookie without a future Hall of Famer under center. What does Year Two hold for Wilson, as well as Breece Hall, and how long can you wait before grabbing them given their 2023 Fantasy football ADP?

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and R.J. White, the Bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Schneier is the senior Fantasy editor at CBS Sports and appears regularly with Gibbs on the Beyond the Box Score editions of the Fantasy Football Today podcast. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Cafe and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons: The second-year player was stifled by inaccuracy from Marcus Mariota, and Pitts was already ruled out for the season by the time Desmond Ridder replaced Mariota. Pitts saw 74% of his deep balls thrown off-target, even though his average depth of target rose from 10.9 yards as a rookie to 13.8 yards in Year Two. So, he's getting downfield but just didn't have a QB who could connect with him. That should change with Ridder, who led the AAC in completion percentage in 2020 and in passer rating in 2021.

"Among 134 players with 50-plus targets in 2022, none had a lower catch rate than Pitts (50%)," Gibbs told SportsLine. "You will not find a player who underperformed more when it comes to 2022 production relative to volume-based expectations. It would be historically unprecedented for Pitts to repeat this type of inefficiency in 2023."

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans: Despite being the seventh running back taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pierce finished third in rushing yards amongst rookies with 939. However, he scored just four rushing touchdowns despite accounting for 53% of Houston's redzone touches from Weeks 2-13, which led the NFL. The lack of balance from the Texans offense played a part in that inefficiency as passing game deficiencies meant teams could focus on the run game. C.J. Stroud's addition should help provide balance and allow for more redzone success from Pierce.

"Pierce is a major regression candidate if Houston's offense improves," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He stands out as the clearest discrepancy between my rankings (RB12) and average draft position (RB21) at the running back position." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

