Skowronek started 11 games last year and played at least 60% of the offensive snaps in 11 of 15 games. That may make him the most likely Rams receiver not named Cooper Kupp to start in 2023. But that distinction does not do much for his Fantasy value. Shockingly, he only scored more than 11 PPR Fantasy points once in the nine games that he played at least 80% of the snaps. His 0.92 yards per route run was one of the worst marks in the league, even trailing Allen Robinson. So, despite the fact that Skowronek looks likely to start, we wouldn't want him anywhere near our Fantasy rosters until he shows some ability to turn playing time into Fantasy points.