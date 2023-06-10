Ridley is one of the best examples of why you shouldn't use the 40-yard dash time to determine a player's ability to win as a deep threat. When we last saw Ridley in 2021, he earned the fourth-highest air-yard target share (40%). And this is exactly why you should be excited about Ridley's Fantasy profile in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence desperately needed a WR who can beat press man coverage on the vertical plane, and Ridley is exactly that. In 2021, Ridley was also an elite separator at all levels and that earned him a top-seven target share. With more target competition in Jacksonville than he had in 2021 in Atlanta, we can't expect the same kind of target share, but with ascending quarterback play, he is a high-upside WR2 target with a solid floor. Look to target drafting him in Round 4.