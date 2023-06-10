Kirk lived up to his contract in Year 1, and he did so by winning at all three levels of the field en route to the most Fantasy points per game of his career across all scoring formats. Kirk did most of his damage in the slot and is likely to play that primary role again in 2023. Now Kirk will have to also compete with Calvin Ridley and the returning Evan Engram for targets. Kirk finished as a WR1 four times in 2022, so the ceiling is still there, but he is more of a WR2/3 target in 2023 drafts. Look to target him in Round 6.