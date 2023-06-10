Goedert should once again be considered one of the best Fantasy tight ends, and he has top-five upside at his position. He's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in all formats. In 2022, his first full year without Zach Ertz, Goedert averaged a career high 11.8 PPR points per game. He missed five games due to a shoulder injury, but he was still third on the Eagles in targets at 5.8 per game. Now, Goedert's upside is likely capped because of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia, but Goedert remains a prime weapon for Jalen Hurts, which is a great thing. Once Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and likely Kyle Pitts are drafted in the majority of leagues, you should start looking for Goedert as one of the next tight ends off the board.