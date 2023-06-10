Njoku's 10.1 PPR points per game in 2022 felt like a breakout campaign, even if the numbers didn't make anyone's eyeballs pop out of their sockets. This year Njoku will be tasked with being just as efficient, but his target share (5.7 per game) isn't promised given the additions to the Cleveland offense. He also averaged a mere 9.1 PPR points per game in five outings with Deshaun Watson, who has never shown a tendency to overtarget his tight ends. Njoku is a risky Fantasy draft pick, especially if it's before the likes of Pat Freiermuth or Dalton Schultz. Round 11 is the earliest he should be picked, particularly since his matchups in Weeks 2, 3 and 4 aren't particularly attractive.