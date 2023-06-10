At the time of publication, Elliott is a free agent after the Cowboys cut him in March. There is speculation the 27-year-old could return to Dallas, but he would likely be in a secondary role behind Tony Pollard. And if Elliott signs elsewhere it's doubtful he would be the No. 1 running back. Elliott looked slow in 2022 and was outplayed by Pollard. The Cowboys still gave Elliott 231 carries last season, and he scored 12 rushing touchdowns, which saved his Fantasy value. But Elliott never ran for 100 yards in any game and had nine games with 60 yards or less, while averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. He also had a career-low 17 receptions. We'll see where Elliott ends up and what his role could be, but he's only worth a mid- to late-round pick at this point of his career no matter where he signs.