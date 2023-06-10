Dobbins may finally reach his potential in 2023, but the payoff might be better in leagues where catches don't count. Through 23 games, Dobbins is the among the NFL's most efficient runners, complete with the highest explosive run rate (15.2%) among all RBs in 2022. Unfortunately, Dobbins also has rarely been featured through his career (four games with 15-plus carries), has scored once every 20.5 carries and has played 50% or more of the snaps in only eight games. He's also a non-factor as a receiver, averaging 1.1 receptions per game over his career. Maybe Dobbins runs a little more now that Lamar Jackson isn't expected to swipe as many carries away from him as before. Dobbins is a high-upside rusher who can be safely drafted as a No. 2 RB with a Round 5 pick in PPR and a mid-Round 4 pick in half or non-PPR.