Jacobs should be selected in the first two rounds in the majority of Fantasy leagues and valued as a top-10 running back in all formats. There is an argument for him even higher than that. Jacobs is still just 25 years old and he averaged 23.1 touches per game last year. He returns to the same team with the same coach and the same competition for touches. He is younger than the other backs who touched the ball as much as him last year, and so less likely for a decline. His receiving volume has generally spiked when either Darren Waller or Hunter Renfrow have been off the field, and Waller has already been jettisoned to New York. If Jimmy Garoppolo is 100% in training camp, Jacobs has a real case to be this year's RB1.