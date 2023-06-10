With a per-game average of 19.0 to 22.8 Fantasy points in each of his five seasons in Minnesota, Cousins is as close to a safe-floor quarterback you can find. However, he may be able to reach his ceiling in 2023. It's his second year with head coach and playcaller Kevin O'Connell, who dialed up a career-high 643 pass attempts in 2022. It's his fourth year with all-world wideout Justin Jefferson and his first full season with both tight end T.J. Hockenson and rookie speedster Jordan Addison. If Cousins can maintain his throwing efficiency from last year with a better receiving corps, he should improve his stats, including his low 4.63 yards after catch per completion and 4.5% TD rate, both outside of the top 15 among qualified QBs. Because he's not popular, he'll be a bargain on Draft Day as the 12th-to-15th QB off the board. That means he's an easy late-round pick in one-QB formats and a sensational top-30 pick in Superflex/two-QB formats.