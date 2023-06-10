With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Brown has an excellent chance to be the true No. 1 for the Cardinals. Now we just have to figure out who is throwing him the ball. Last year, Brown played six games with Kyler Murray and without Hopkins. In those games, he was on a 17-game pace for 122 catches, 1,374 yards, and eight touchdowns on 181 targets. With Kliff Kingsbury gone, we don't expect that type of pass volume in Arizona, but if Murray gets healthy, Brown would absolutely be ranked as a starter. For now, with Murray still uncertain for the start of the season, we ranked Brown as a No. 3 receiver who should be drafted in Round 6 or 7.