For the second year in a row, the Rams defense was a colossal disappointment based on ADP and the names on the roster. This offseason the unit lost Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner, Troy Hill, and Taylor Rapp as the Rams attempt to rebuild without completely gutting the roster. Aaron Donald alone just isn't enough to justify drafting this defense until it shows us something. Maybe we'll use this DST as a streamer later in the year but you definitely won't want to start it the first three weeks of the season against the Seahawks, 49ers, and Bengals.