Johnson not only has appeal as a punishing rusher who bulldozed through SEC defenses, but also as a pass catcher. He's kind of like David Montgomery in that regard, but it's unlikely he'll begin the year working in a role similar to that of Montgomery. The Bears coaching staff seems focused on using two backs in a tandem, something Johnson was sort of used to at Texas behind Bijan Robinson. In time, he might overtake both Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman to be the Bears' lead back, but it might be in 2024. That's why Johnson is just a depth RB in Fantasy for 2023 (Round 10 feels about right), but carries value between 15th and 22nd overall in rookie-only Dynasty drafts.