As long as Barkley reports to training camp or is at least expected to be on the field for Week 1 then he remains a top-five Fantasy running back worth drafting in Round 1. But his contract situation is something to monitor since the Giants star is unhappy about playing under the franchise tag this season. Barkley had a bounce-back season in 2022 when he averaged 17.7 PPR points per game, which was his best total since 2019. After two-injury plagued years, it was great to see Barkley show off his skills again, and Fantasy managers reaped the benefits with more than 1,600 total yards, 57 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He should be a star again in coach Brian Daboll's offense, and hopefully his contract situation will be settled sooner rather than later. Barkley is one of the rare NFL running backs with 350-total touch potential, which is why he is worth drafting in Round 1.