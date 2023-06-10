Veteran Fantasy managers have come to trust the Steelers DST as an automatic option. Those days could be numbered. True, the squad finished top 10 on a per-game basis in 2022 thanks to an impressive 20 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries. It's those plays that helped cover up a lack of sacks -- 40 to be exact, though that was partially because pass rusher T.J. Watt missed seven games. Expecting over 40 sacks in 2023 makes sense, but with a retooled secondary and questions about how effective the front-seven players other than Watt can be, there could be a lack of takeaways and touchdowns that keep the defense from being a lock. Playing the 49ers in Week 1, along with tougher matchups against their improved division rivals, certainly add to the issues. Don't consider the Steelers DST to be a must-start unit -- it is worth consideration in the final round, if at all.