Minnesota's DST has finished below average in Fantasy points per game in each of the past three seasons. Given its lack of improvement in personnel, it will likely struggle again in 2023. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores shouldn't be overlooked as he's come up with some awesome game plans in the past, but outside of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, the Vikings don't have much to pressure quarterbacks with, and their secondary has some questions to answer. Even though they take on the Bucs in Week 1, the Vikings DST just isn't considered good enough with which to begin your Fantasy season.