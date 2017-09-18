49ers' Carlos Hyde: Fuels offense in divisional loss

Hyde rushed 15 times for 124 yards and caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Hyde was the only factor that prevented the 49ers offense from totally flatlining against the Seahawks vaunted defense. In fact, he became the first runner to rush for 100 or more yards in back-to-back games in Seattle since Jamaal Charles did it in 2010 and 2014, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Hyde ripped off runs of 27 and 61 yards in the process, all the while staying busy in the passing game; Hyde saw six targets for a second week in a row. While reaching the end zone could be a problem all season as long as he plays within such a talent-barren offense, Hyde is the clear axis upon which this offense turns and has been remarkably efficient (5.0 YPC) through the season's first two weeks.