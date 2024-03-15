The 49ers signed Lucas (illness) to a one-year deal Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2022 seventh-round pick seems to be past his illness and after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Lions, he's found a new home in San Francisco. Lucas primarily served as a special-teamer in Detroit, playing a total of 311 snaps (305 on special teams) and recording four tackles across the last two years. He's expected to compete for a similar role in San Francisco this offseason.