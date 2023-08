Detroit is waiving Lucas, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lucas was the Lions' seventh-round draft pick in 2022 and played in six games for the team last season, with most of his work coming on special teams. He had a strong preseason that included an interception this past Friday, but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. Lucas appears to have a good chance of sticking with the organization as a member of the practice squad.