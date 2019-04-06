Moore agreed to a contract with the 49ers on Friday,

Moore did not have to look far for a new job after getting waived by Oakland in December. The 49ers will be the sixth team for the journeyman defensive end as he enters his seventh season in the league. He will now look to earn a spot on their 53-man roster as a depth lineman.

