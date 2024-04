The 49ers selected Puni in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

Puni (6-foot-5, 313 pounds) played left tackle for Kansas in 2023, but he'll likely be a guard at the NFL level due to short arms (33 and 3/8 inches). Puni was an effective college blocker and boasts standout athleticism (30-inch vertical, 107-inch broad jump), so there's little to dislike in his prospect profile despite his modest pedigree.