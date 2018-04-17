Jones was revealed to be recovering from a torn ACL, Steffany Means of WBRC FOX6 News reports. "My knee is coming along real good. I think I have another month or two but I think I will be back to fully recovered soon," the safety said.

Jones hurt his knee during the 49ers' final preseason game in 2017, but the full extent of his injury wasn't previously known. The Arkansas State product seems unlikely to be fully available until training camp starts back up in late July or early August.