49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: No practice Wednesday
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sanders (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Playing through a rib cartilage injury this past Sunday versus the Cardinals, Sanders required a number of sideline visits to get through the contest en route to seeing 44 percent of the offensive snaps. He didn't practice at all prior to that game, so his lack of reps Wednesday can't be cause for concern just yet. Still, Sanders' status is one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday night against the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.