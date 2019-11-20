Play

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sanders (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Playing through a rib cartilage injury this past Sunday versus the Cardinals, Sanders required a number of sideline visits to get through the contest en route to seeing 44 percent of the offensive snaps. He didn't practice at all prior to that game, so his lack of reps Wednesday can't be cause for concern just yet. Still, Sanders' status is one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday night against the Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories