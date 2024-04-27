The 49ers selected Cowing in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

San Francisco is raising some eyebrows with its draft thus far, making Cowing its second receiver pick in the first four rounds. As the roster's currently constructed, Cowing is effectively blocked from seeing the field, but some movement could change that outlook. As a player, Cowing is best described as an undersized playmaker at 5-foot-8, 168 pounds with 4.38 speed and strong college production. Cowing starred at UTEP with 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, which put him on the Power 5 radar. He transferred to Arizona, where he caught 20 touchdowns and recorded nearly 2,000 receiving yards over two seasons. The Tank Dell comparisons will follow him as a small and dynamic player out of the slot, but it will take time for him to live up to that in San Francisco as it stands.