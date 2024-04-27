The 49ers selected Mustapha in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 124th overall.

Mustapha (5-foot-10, 209 pounds) is a burly safety out of Wake Forest with a downhill but explosive game, providing not just a physical presence but one that flies in screaming. He might even be comparable to his new teammate Talanoa Hufanga, who has made a mark the last two years as the strong safety in the 49ers defense. The 49ers doubtlessly love Hufanga, but he is returning from a Week 11 ACL tear and is in the last year of his contract. Mustapha, out of Wake Forest, might be the tentative long-term replacement if the 49ers can't find the necessary cap space for a Hufanga extension. If Mustapha can earn a three-down role at some point, he would likely project as a standout IDP option due to his consistent presence in the box.