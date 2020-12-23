Sherman (calf) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice.
Sherman reported calf soreness after this past Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys. The veteran cornerback already missed nine games this year due to a calf injury, so there is expected concern about his health. As a result, Sherman's status for the rest of the season is in question, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. The 32-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, and he has already stated that it would be a "miracle" if he re-signed with the 49ers this offseason. With the playoffs out of reach, Sherman may be best served to sit out and ensure he's at 100 percent next season.