Pearsall may not see the field often as a rookie after being drafted by the 49ers, who have all three starting wideouts returning for the 2024 campaign, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

San Francisco's selection of Pearsall at the tail end of the first round of the draft came as a bit of a surprise, both from a draft slot and roster build standpoint. The 49ers currently have all three of its starting wide receivers under contract for the 2024 season, so the team's first selection may not receive enough playing time to make a significant fantasy impact as a rookie. Perhaps the front office drafted the Florida product with an eye on next offseason, when current starters Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are expected to hit free agency. Pearsall is an explosive talent who projects to put up fantasy numbers at some point during his career, it just may not happen right off the bat on a loaded 49ers offense.