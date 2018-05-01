49ers' Steven Dunbar: Inks deal with San Fran

Dunbar signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent Monday.

The Houston standout hauled in 66 receptions for 873 yards during his senior season. San Francisco isn't necessarily deep at the wide receiver position, but even still Dunbar will most likely be asked to contribute on special teams at training camp.

