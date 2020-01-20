49ers' Tevin Coleman: Set for MRI on shoulder

Coleman is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured shoulder Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Coleman recorded six carries for 21 yards in Sunday's NFC Championship win over the Packers before injuring his shoulder, as a result of which he was subsequently carted off the field. Coach Kyle Shanahan said following the playoff win that he thinks there "will be a good chance" for Coleman to be available during Super Bowl 54 in two weeks, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Given Raheem Mostert's explosion for 220 yards and four touchdowns, of course, it remains to be seen how the 49ers' backfield split would play out with Coleman available.