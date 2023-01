The 49ers elevated Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Seahawks.

Coleman made five appearances during the 2022 regular season, totaling 12 rushing attempts for 26 yards and three receptions for 44 yards across 30 offensive snaps. The 49ers' running back room is healthy, so the veteran running back figures to operate as an emergency option behind Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price.