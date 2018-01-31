Williams announced his retirement from professional football Wednesday in a post on The Players' Tribune.

A second-round pick in 2011, Williams played all six of his NFL seasons with the Bills, starting 52 of 59 career games and accruing 184 tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles. The 27-year-old didn't play anywhere in 2017 after he couldn't find a doctor that would clear him following the serious neck injury he suffered in a 2016 contest.