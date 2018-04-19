Adairius Barnes: Waived by Detroit
Barnes was waived by the Lions on Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive reports.
Barnes signed with the Loins as an undrafted free agent in 2016, logging seven games and six tackles in his career. Detroit brought in cornerbacks Deshawn Shead and Raysean Pringle -- and re-signed Nevin Lawson -- this offseason, so Barnes doesn't appear to be part of the Lions' plans moving forward. The 23-year-old will go through the league's waiver process, and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...