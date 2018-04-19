Barnes was waived by the Lions on Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive reports.

Barnes signed with the Loins as an undrafted free agent in 2016, logging seven games and six tackles in his career. Detroit brought in cornerbacks Deshawn Shead and Raysean Pringle -- and re-signed Nevin Lawson -- this offseason, so Barnes doesn't appear to be part of the Lions' plans moving forward. The 23-year-old will go through the league's waiver process, and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.